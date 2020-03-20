Nerudia Recognized as Leading Innovator

Nerudia, Imperial Brands’ research and development hub for next-generation products, (NGP) features among the European Patent Office’s (EPO) top 100 applicants in 2019. Nerudia works alongside Imperial Brand’s group science team to continually build knowledge and develop nicotine products with a lower risk profile than traditional combustible tobacco.

“I am extremely proud of Nerudia’s ranking. Intellectual property [IP] continues to be a major focus as we enhance our portfolio for smokers who are looking to convert to potentially less harmful products.” said David Newns, co-founder of Nerudia and group innovation and science director at Imperial Brands.

“Excellence in innovation will be key to unlocking the potential of NGP to Imperial, so we’re very proud to be recognized and see this ranking as a lead indicator of our innovation pipeline,” he said.

Imperial Brands’ NGP portfolio includes Blu vapor products, Pulze heated tobacco and ZoneX tobacco-free oral nicotine.

Nerudia filed 335 patents with the EPO last year, placing it 62nd on a ranking headed by global electronics giants Huawei, Samsung and LG.

Of all U.K. businesses, Nerudia made the second largest number of patent applications with only Rolls Royce filing more.

“We have consciously created an environment where our employees feel empowered to question how things have always been done and to consider a new way, a better way, to do things,” said Chris Lord, co-founder of Nerudia, and group innovation director at Imperial Brands.

“IP plays a huge part in ensuring that Imperial remains a leader in NGP, and keep us at the forefront of delivering products that offer a better future to adult smokers and in doing so reducing the risk profile that nicotine containing products have,” he said.

Nerudia ranked eighth for number of patent applications made to the UK Intellectual Property Office in 2018, just one position below the renowned technology innovation business Dyson.