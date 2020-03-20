Restrictions on Gatherings Threaten to Disrupt Zimbabwe’s Selling Season

Restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections are threatening to disrupt the Zimbabwean tobacco selling season, reports The Zimbabwe Daily Mail.

The tobacco selling season attracts thousands of farmers to Harare and selling points outside the capital to trade in Zimbabwe’s prime foreign currency earner. Apart from farmers, thousands of traders and other small businesses flock to tobacco auction floors in an annual ritual.

On Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced measures to contain a possible outbreak, which included banning of gatherings of more than 100 people.