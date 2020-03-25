Karnataka Halts Tobacco Auctions

The tobacco auction in Karnataka, India, has been halted across all 10 platforms due to a statewide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The auction began in September 2019 and was scheduled to close by the end of March 2020.

The suspension comes amid rising tobacco prices due to unavailability of tobacco from China.

“Unfortunately, the farmers will not be able to delay the auction endlessly as it is a perishable commodity,” said Javare Gowda, president of the Federation of VFC Tobacco Growers’ Association of Karnataka. He requested that the auction be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted.