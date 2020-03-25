Physicians Urge Smoking Ban in Fight Against Virus

The New York State Academy of Family Physicians is urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to ban the sale of all tobacco products to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The group cites a study connecting smoking to a higher risk of contracting the illness. “As our state and country struggle to respond to the rapidly evolving and escalating Covid-19 pandemic affecting our residents and straining our healthcare system, mounting evidence demonstrates the link between tobacco use and increased risk for progressive Covid-19,” said Barbara Keber, president of the New York State Academy of Family Physicians.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Cuomo had banned flavored tobacco-based vapor products to fight against the rise in youth usage.