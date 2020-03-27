BAT Launches Sustainability Report to Deliver ‘A Better Tomorrow’

Today, BAT publishes its new sustainability report based on the group’s evolved strategy to deliver “A Better Tomorrow” by reducing the health impact of its business through offering a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky products to consumers.

The publication is launched alongside the group’s annual report and follows last week’s Capital Markets webcast which announced stretching new targets across the environmental, social and governance (ESG) landscape, including:

Increasing BAT consumers of non-combustible products to 50 million by 2030

Achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and accelerating existing environmental targets by 2025

Eliminating unnecessary single-use plastic and making all plastic packaging recyclable by 2025.

The group’s new sustainability agenda supports the company purpose to deliver A Better Tomorrow with a principal focus on harm reduction, underpinned by excellence across its other ESG priorities. Together, this will drive BAT’s long-term business sustainability and create shared value for consumers, society, employees and shareholders.

Since launching its first vapor products in the U.K. in 2013, BAT has made significant progress in developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of new category products. Today, its potentially reduced-risk products are available in 48 markets globally and in 2019, the company grew its new categories business by 37 percent to £1.3 billion.

“Today we are transitioning from being a business where sustainability has always been important to one where it is front and center in all that we do,” said Jack Bowles, chief executive of British American Tobacco.