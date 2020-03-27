RELX Wins Red Dot Award for Design

RELX Technology has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020 for its latest e-cigarette, RELX Infinity.

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2020, designers and manufacturers from more than 50 countries entered more than 6,500 products in the competition. An international jury comprising experts from different disciplines assessed the entries on criteria such as innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

Unveiled in Shenzhen, China, in January, the RELX Infinity has been designed to deliver a full flavor and a smooth. The smoothness is achieved by RELX’s Active-steam Pro and Air Boost technologies. Active-steam Pro achieves a consistent vapor volume and quality by actively balancing and controlling both atomizing power and temperature; while the aerodynamic Air Boost creates negative pressure that pushes the vapor up from the atomizer.

Infinity also features enhanced battery performance and wireless charging. RELX also improved the product’s resistance to leakage.

RELX products have been recognized before. In 2019, the RELX i e-cigarette was awarded the 2019 Bronze Prize at the European Product Design Awards and the Bronze award at the 2018 International Design Awards.