Encouraging Transformation

In the end, it will be about the money—that’s one expectation driving the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World’s (FSFW) most recent initiative. To accelerate the reduction of harm caused by smoking, the foundation plans to introduce an index designed to incentivize tobacco manufacturers to develop and market less hazardous products. A good score on the index could help tobacco companies attract new investors.

The Tobacco Transformation Index (TTI) is designed to provide quantifiable evidence over time of what steps the world’s 15 largest tobacco manufacturers—which account for around 85 percent of global cigarette volume—are taking toward achieving a world free of combustible cigarettes and other high-risk tobacco products as well as any actions they take to impede that progress. Cigarette makers have invested millions of dollars into the development of reduced-risk products (RRP) over the past few years, but they have been criticized for targeting high-income countries with their novel products while continuing to market combustible cigarettes in low-income and middle-income countries. The new index intends to foster faster change in these regions, too, by detailing tobacco manufacturers’ activities in 36 countries, which represent about 85 percent of the world’s current combustible tobacco sales and consumption.

“Of the more than 5 trillion cigarettes consumed globally each year, about 80 percent are consumed in low-[income] and middle-income countries,” explains David Janazzo, the FSFW’s chief financial officer and vice president of industry transformation. “Around 87 percent of global nicotine consumption is derived from cigarettes, another 7 percent from other forms of combustible tobacco, about 2 percent from various forms of smokeless tobacco, and the balance from RRPs, including e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products [HTP] and nicotine replacement therapies. Currently, combustibles drive the vast majority of consumption. The foundation’s mission is to end smoking in this generation and, importantly, to reduce the deaths and diseases caused by smoking.”

The index will be published every two years. Using an objective methodology that is presently under development, the TTI will measure various parameters, including companies’ allocation of capital, research and development; volume sales by product type—that is, combustible cigarettes versus RRPs—and violations. In addition, the index will review factual indicators associated with the countries it covers to demonstrate their policies and actions in contributing to a world free of high-risk nicotine products through measures such as tax structure, regulatory policy on RRPs and other metrics.

“The index strives to make patterns and trends visible over time that show the changing distribution of combustible cigarettes versus less-hazardous products,” says Janazzo. “It will give the foundation and all stakeholders a window not only into what companies are saying but also into what they are doing. How will they invest their money in R&D? Will it be directed into more or less harmful products? How serious is their commitment to tobacco harm reduction? We will also monitor companies’ transparency and their commitment to reduction of harm.”