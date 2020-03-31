Going Greener

While the health implications of combustible cigarettes have been in the spotlight since the U.S. Surgeon General in 1964 published his first report on smoking and health, the environmental impact of tobacco manufacturing has only recently become the subject of scientific research and greater public awareness.

Tobacco cultivation requires scarce arable land and significant amounts of water in often water-stressed areas. In addition, leaf production involves the use of harmful pesticides and herbicides. For curing, farmers often use wood, which leads to deforestation. Tobacco cultivation is responsible for the majority of carbon emissions in the entire manufacturing process, followed by the supply of nontobacco materials for cigarette production and distribution/logistics.

Cigarette manufacturing is energy intensive, with most energy still coming from nonrenewable sources. It is a process that creates—partly toxic—waste and emissions due to chemical additives and nondegradable cellulose acetate filters and packaging, among other things. The rise of next-generation products (NGPs), which often include sophisticated electronics, has added an additional environmental challenge.

In the past five years, a number of studies have looked at tobacco’s effect on the environment, among them a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), “Tobacco and Its Environmental Impact: an Overview From 2017.” A WHO-backed study by Imperial College London from 2018, “Cigarette Smoking: an Assessment of Tobacco’s Global Environmental Footprint Across Its Entire Supply Chain,” came to the sobering conclusion that a smoker consuming one pack of combustible cigarettes a day over 50 years had a carbon footprint of 5.1 tons. To offset this impact would require 132 tree seedlings growing for 10 years. The same smoker’s water footprint (1,355 m3) would supply three people’s basic food and hygiene needs for almost 62 years. His fossil fuel depletion during that time equals 1.3 tons of oil consumption, which compares to the electricity use of an average Indian household for almost 15 years.

To calculate the environmental impact of the global tobacco supply chain, the researchers developed a global cigarette production and conceptual model. Annually, around 6 trillion cigarettes are consumed worldwide. According to the Imperial College study, their production brings about a CO2 equivalent emission of 84 million tons per year, thus contributing 0.2 percent of global total greenhouse gas emissions to climate change. It involves 22,200 million tons of water, the use of 5.3 million hectares of land, 62.2 gigajoules of energy, and 27.2 million tons of material resources annually while creating 25 million tons of solid waste and 55 million tons of wastewater. With almost 90 percent of leaf production and the majority of cigarette consumption now concentrated in lower-income and middle-income countries, the report argues, the environmental burden and risks associated with tobacco are carried mostly by developing countries.