ITG Brands Donates $50,000 to Local Virus Relief

ITG Brands is donating $50,000 to support those impacted by the coronavirus in the Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, community.

The contribution comes in response to the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s request for members of the community to assist its humanitarian efforts in the face of this unprecedented crisis affecting the entire community.

“We share United Way of Greater Greensboro’s concerns—and, indeed, a concern shared around the world—regarding Covid-19,” said Oliver Kutz, Chairman and CEO of ITG Brands. “Our contribution to the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s virus relief fund is one small way we can help our community as we focus on the safety of our employees, customers and the broader community.”

ITG Brands has previously supported relief efforts from a special relief fund designated for natural disasters, such as hurricanes, tornados and earthquakes.