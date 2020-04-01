U.K. Vape Sector ‘Open for Business’

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), the country’s largest trade body representing the vapor sector, has moved to reassure vapers and smokers that the industry is still very much “open for business” despite the closure of shops following the government’s lockdown.

In addition to online retailers and manufacturing facilities operating as usual, physical store owners are focusing on ramping up their e-commerce operations via their websites, with others setting up home delivery services.

“Vaping businesses are by nature extremely entrepreneurial and agile and a number are repurposing their business models to continue to serve their customers,” said John Dunne, a director at the UKVIA. “Specialist online retailers are also reporting significant increases in demand during the lockdown.”

“It is critical during these highly stressful times that vapers have access to vape products to prevent them from taking the backward step and reverting to smoking. Likewise, it enables smokers looking to quit to switch to vaping.

“The UKVIA has published a list of its retail members who provide online and home delivery services so that vapers and smokers can simply access vape devices and e-liquids during the lockdown period.”

The UKVIA has issued a guide to coronavirus for all its members that not only provides government guidance but also highlights a range of best practice health and safety measures to implement in the workplace to ensure the wellbeing of workers and customers.