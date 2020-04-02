Study: Anti-Counterfeit Technology to Grow

Anti-counterfeiting technology will continue to grow, according to a recent report cited by the International Hologram Manufacturers’ Association (IHMA).

The market for holograms is expected to grow by 27 percent over the next five years. The global anti-counterfeiting packaging market is expected to reach $133.72 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate of more than 10 percent from 2021 to 2026.

“Digital solutions are a clear and growing addition to authentication solutions, sometimes in isolation, but within the holographic industry it’s the combination with packaging track-and-trace systems, among other solutions, that’s seen as the foreseeable future,” said Paul Dunn, IMHA chair. “In doing so, the opportunities for holograms to be at the forefront will drive sector growth.”