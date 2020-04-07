Tabacalera Donates $50,000 to Support Coronavirus Victims

Tabacalera USA and its business units Altadis USA, JR Cigar and Casa de Montecristo are donating $50,000 to support those impacted by the Coronavirus in Broward County, Florida, USA.

The contribution comes in response to the United Way of Broward County’s request for members of the community to assist its humanitarian efforts in the face of this unprecedented crisis affecting the entire community.

“We share United Way of Broward County’s concerns—and, indeed, a concern shared around the world—regarding Covid-19,” said Javier Estades, CEO of Fort Lauderdale-based Tabacalera USA. “Our contribution to the United Way of Broward County’s virus relief fund is one small way we can help our community as we focus on the safety of our employees, customers and the broader community.

“We urge everyone who can to join in this effort,” he said. “We also remind our fellow citizens to follow the guidance of local, state and federal officials concerning best practices to prevent the spread of this virus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors here in our own community and everywhere around the world who have been impacted by this pandemic,” Estades said.