UKVIA Calls on Vape Shops to Follow Government Guidance

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) is urging vapor stores to adhere to government guidance to remain closed during the current lockdown.

The call comes after reports that a vape shop owner had been arrested by police after keeping a retail outlet open despite the government directive.

“We understand that we are talking about people’s livelihoods here, but it is paramount that the industry follows the government guidance. We have to wait until we get the green light to reopen,” said John Dunne, director of the UKVIA.

“In the meantime, vape retailers are offering online and home delivery services. In addition, whilst supermarkets and corner shops, which the government has allowed to stay open, don’t have the range of vape products sold by specialist offline and online stores, consumers can still buy vape devices and e-liquids from these outlets.”

The UKVIA has also published a list of members that offer online and home delivery services.