Figr Introduced in British Columbia

Pyxus International’s wholly owned indirect subsidiary Figr Brands has introduced its legal recreational cannabis products into British Columbia, Canada, marking Figr’s first western provincial entry in its planned expansion across the country.

Figr’s cannabis products, including the brand’s two newest strains, are now available for purchase through BC Cannabis.

“Figr’s entrance into British Columbia is an exciting step for Figr as the company continues to expand across Canada,” said Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus president and CEO. “We are proud of Figr’s dedication and commitment to providing Canadians new and continued access to high-quality, fully traceable cannabis products, particularly as Canada navigates the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 crisis. Cannabis is considered an essential business in British Columbia, and Figr is committed to meeting the demand of consumers while protecting the health and well-being of its employees.”

Within the last nine months, Figr has expanded into three new markets across Canada as well as introduced its initial suite of Figr 2.0 products. Figr’s products are now available in five Canadian provinces through retail locations and online stores, including Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario and British Columbia.

All of Figr’s cannabis products are tracked from seed-to-sale by SENTRI, Pyxus’ proprietary track-and-trace platform.