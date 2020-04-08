Swedish Match Restarts Cigar Production in Dominican Republic

Swedish Match has reopened its factory in the Dominican Republic.

On March 20, Swedish Match announced that the cigar operations of its subsidiary, Swedish Match Dominicana, would be suspended from March 23 with a targeted date of April 6 to resume operations.

Manufacturing operations have resumed with one shift, and the resumption of any additional shifts is dependent on the national curfew being lifted or altered.

Swedish Match does not anticipate any material impact from Covid-19 on its ability to meet anticipated demand.