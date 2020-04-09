PMI Continues to Support Employees in Pandemic

Philip Morris International (PMI) has established a set of guiding principles that outline the company’s commitment to its employees’ job security and peace of mind throughout the global pandemic period. These principles encompass three key areas: employment stability, financial stability and special recognition awards.

“PMI will continue to contribute to the global response to this pandemic in every way we can. First and foremost, we will continue to support our employees and their families and protect their safety and health. Nothing matters more,” said Andre Calantzopoulos, CEO of PMI. “Thanks to our employees across the world, working in factories, in the field, offices, laboratories or remotely at home, our business continues to operate as normally as possible under these unprecedented circumstances.”

These guiding principles became effective as of March 16, 2020—when PMI directed most office-based employees to work from home—and will remain until the company determines that the crisis has passed or has sufficiently subsided.

Under employment stability, the company states that it will not terminate the employment of any PMI employee during this crisis period, unless for cause, and the company has also put on hold any restructuring plans.

Under financial stability, PMI states it will continue to provide regular compensation to all employees, irrespective of their ability to perform fully their professional duties during this period.

Under special recognition awards, PMI states that employees who need to be physically present at their usual work locations (in factories, in warehouses, in the field or in offices), as and where permitted by local regulations, will be given special recognition awards during this crisis period. PMI will continue taking all necessary safety measures to protect those employees who are working at such locations.

PMI’s commitment to its employees is part of the company’s broader support for communities impacted by the Covid-19 crisis across the world.

To date, PMI has pledged in excess of $24 million to support actions against the pandemic.