The nicotine gum market is set to grow by $522 million between 2019 and 2023 with a CAGR of more than 5 percent during that period, according to a new report published by Technavio.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable and pessimistic) considering the impact of Covid-19.

British American Tobacco, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services and Novartis are some of the major market participants.