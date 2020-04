Cole Hatton, who was Juul Lab’s principal engineer, left the company on Apr. 6.

Hatton, who was one of the company’s first employees, was named on the patent for the Juul device as a co-inventor, along with the company’s co-founders, Adam Bowen and James Monsees.

The personnel changes come amid structural changes at the company that began in December 2018 when tobacco giant Altria Group paid $12.8 billion for a third of the company.