RELX Sends Relief Supplies to International Customers

RELX Technology announced the extension of the RELX “For You With Care” project to support its international partners during the COVID-19 crisis. RELX will initially send 78,200 masks and over 515 gallons of hand sanitizer to its global distributors, partners and store owners.

The supplies will be sent to countries in Asia, Europe, Canada and South America. RELX will continue to follow the developments of COVID-19 globally and will send essential supplies to its partners and employees that are in need.

“RELX is wholly committed to supporting the well-being of our employees, partners, and store owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a global startup, we are doing what we can to help our global community. We hope our modest donation will help them during these trying times,” said RELX founder and CEO Kate Wang.

In late January, RELX kicked off the RELX For You With Care Project by donating RMB 1 million to the Institute of Psychology, China Academy of Science through the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation to support a training program designed to provide mental health support services.