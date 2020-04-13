FDA Extends Comment Period for Information on EVALI

In response to requests from the public, FDA is extending the comment period for a request for information (RFI) seeking data and information related to the use of vaping products that are associated with lung injuries.

The RFI, initially published in the Federal Register on Feb. 18, responds to direction from Congress to gather additional information that could help identify and evaluate additional steps that could be taken by the agency to “address the recent pulmonary illnesses reported to be associated with the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products.”