Tobacco Sales Soar Amid Lockdowns, Even as Health Authorities Urge Quitting

Tobacco sales worldwide are rising amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, reports Euro Weekly News.

Experts say it’s unlikely more people are picking up smoking and more likely that current smokers are stocking up on supplies in preparation for even longer lockdowns.

In some places, such as Spain, authorities have declared tobacco an essential business, aiding in the availability and sales of the products. The biggest tobacco producers have seen huge sales in the first quarter of 2020; Marlboro has a brand value of €30.5 billion ($33.3 billion) so far and L&M has a brand value of €5.5 billion.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that smokers and vapers are more at risk of contracting Covid-19 and suffering from complications of the illness. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that those with asthma and other respiratory issues are at a higher risk of complications from Covid-19, and smokers are more likely to exhibit asthma and other respiratory issues. Because of this, the WHO and other public health officials recommend that smokers take this opportunity to quit smoking for good.