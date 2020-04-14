South Korea Revises Health Warnings

The South Korean health ministry is revising the images used on cigarette packs to discourage smoking.

Nine of the 12 photos currently used will be replaced; “Warning images showcasing heightened risk of laryngeal cancer, sexual dysfunction and dangers posed by electronic cigarettes will be retained,” according to the Yonhap News Agency. “Images showing a greater chance of smokers contracting lung and oral cancer, heart disease, stroke and early death are set to be altered, along with images highlighting the dangers of secondhand smoking and smoking during pregnancy.”

The new images will take effect on Dec. 23 and remain in place for two years.

Under current regulations, 75 percent of a cigarette pack must be covered in warning images and text, and they must be revised every two years.