Coresta on Track for Vienna

Coresta will hold its 2020 congress in Vienna, Austria, from Oct. 11–15.

The theme of the congress is “Integrated Science: Opportunities and Challenges,” and it will be hosted by Japan Tobacco.

The congress will be held at the Hilton Vienna Hotel. Early-bird registration will run through Aug. 5, 2020, and a working program will be available at the end of June.

“The forthcoming congress is an opportunity for delegates to share their experiences and advancements in science with a focus on opportunities and challenges now and in the future,” Coresta wrote in its newsletter.

Those wishing to present papers at the congress can submit abstracts through Coresta’s website. Submissions close May 15.