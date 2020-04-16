Zambia to Protect Farmers Against Virus

The Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ) says measures have been put in place to protect farmers from contracting Covid-19 during the marketing season.

Chief Executive Officer James Kasongo said the booking of tobacco for sale during the marketing season will be done electronically—through email or text messaging.

The TBZ bright leaf system will book tobacco at Lusaka main sales floor and will be linked to the organization’s regional offices, according to Kasongo.