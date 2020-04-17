Lilongwe Tobacco Market to Open April 20

The Kanengo tobacco market in Lilongwe will open on April 20 despite the coronavirus lockdown that takes effect in Malawi on at midnight on Saturday, reports The Nyasa Times, citing the Tobacco Commission.

According to the commission’s corporate and business development manager, Hellings Nasolo, Health Minister Jappie Mhango exempted the tobacco market when he announced the lockdown.

“We will go ahead to open the tobacco market as scheduled. However, we have put in place strict measures to ensure that our farmers and buyers are not infected by the disease,” he said.

Most of the tobacco buying companies’ staff members are operating from home in view of the coronavirus.

The Tobacco Commission is yet to announce dates for the opening of the tobacco markets at Chinkhoma, Limbe and Mzuzu.