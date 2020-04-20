Imperial Brands Delays Release of its Half-Year Earnings

Imperial Brands will delay the release of its half-year earnings for fiscal year 2020 by two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company will now release its report on May 19 instead of May 5.

The two-week delay is intended to give auditors more time to prepare and review statements. “With an already tight reporting timetable and with newly appointed auditors, we have therefore agreed with Ernst & Young that the steps both businesses are taking in relation to Covid‐19 mean it will take longer to prepare and review Imperial Brands’ interim financial results,” the company said in a statement.