JTI to Open Global Business Center in Manila

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) will open a global business service (GBS) center in Manila, Philippines.

The GBS center is expected to help bring jobs to those who lost employment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Manila GBS center becomes JTI’s third global hub after recently opening two similar centers in Warsaw, Poland, and in St. Petersburg, Russia,” JTI said. “The GBS center will employ up to 350 people within the next three years, bringing the total number of JTI employees in the Philippines to 5,000 including those in a manufacturing plant in Batangas province.”