ITGA Campaigns to Help Farmers Amid Crisis

The International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA) in coordination with its members’ organizations is analyzing the impact of Covid-19 on tobacco farmers, particularly small noncontracted farmers.

The ITGA is developing a campaign that aims to raise awareness of the hardships farmers may face due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and provide basic conditions to the weakest link of the supply chain, not only looking at tobacco farmers but all small farmers subject to similar conditions. The ITGA is asking governments, United Nations agencies, nongovernmental organizations and other entities to support this campaign, which has specific recommendations for each country.