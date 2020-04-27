Zimbabwe Selling Season Starts April 29

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) announced that Zimbabwe’s tobacco selling season will officially start on April 29.

The marketing season usually begins in mid-March, but due to heavy rains and the outbreak of the coronavirus, the season has been pushed back and the government has decentralized auction floors.

Following the virus outbreak, auction floors will follow new rules to help prevent the spread of the disease. Strict handwashing procedures will be followed, temperatures will be taken at entry points and only essential personnel will be allowed on the auction floors.

“Contract tobacco sales will start on Thursday, April 30 while sales bookings and deliveries will open on Monday, April 27, 2020,” said Andrew Matibiri, TIMB chief executive. “Some contractors had already decentralized auction floors and will operate from there while others were geared for Harare. These will operate in Harare under strict guidelines.”