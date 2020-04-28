Union Calls for Delay in Zimbabwe Auction Opening

The National Union for Tobacco Industry and Allied Trade (NUTIAT) is calling for a delay in the opening of auction floors in Zimbabwe until the country’s lockdown is over.

The lockdown is set to end on Sunday, but the auction floors are set to open this week.

NUTIAT argues that the safety measures put in place are not enough to protect employees from contracting Covid-19.

“As tobacco employees, we are concerned about our safety if auction floors are allowed to open when the country is still under national lockdown,” said Tabuda Moyo, NUTIAT secretary-general.

“Opening up tobacco floors before end of lockdown could jeopardize the health of the workers, and with the absence of trade union leaders in the national Covid-19 taskforce, I see coronavirus increases coming to the floors. So, what we wish is that the selling and marketing season should wait until this lockdown is over,” Moyo said.