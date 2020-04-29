Broughton Nicotine Services Expands Toxicology Team

Broughton Nicotine Services has hired five additional toxicology specialists to strengthen its support for companies in the electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) sector.

The new team members are: Yvonne Wilding (director, product safety and compliance), Emmanuel Minet and Frazer Lowe (principal scientists), Djeren Simitdjioglu (associate toxicologist) and Anais Kahve (toxicologist).

Wilding is a highly experienced toxicologist with more than 10 years’ broad regulatory toxicology experience and 20 years pharmaceutical research and development experience at companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca.

‘’We’re delighted to welcome these highly experienced individuals to our existing team,” said Chris Allen, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at Broughton. “Toxicology is an essential element of the scientific and regulatory support we provide to ENDS companies submitting premarket applications in the UK, US and emerging markets.

“Having a large team of toxicologists in-house collaborating with our analytical team and external suppliers will help us leverage improved efficiencies for clients and accelerate compilation of scientific data for regulatory projects to advance a smoke free future.’’