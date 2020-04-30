Juul to Cut a Third of Its Workforce

Juul Labs plans to cut a third of its workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The cuts come after a slew of regulatory issues, lawsuits and falling market share but are not related to the coronavirus epidemic. Between 800 employees and 950 employees will lose their jobs under the restructuring plan.

“As part of our ongoing reset, we are constantly evaluating our operations and the best way to position our company for the long,” a Juul spokesman said.

