High Rejections Mar Chinkhoma Market

Tama Farmers Trust president Abel Kalima Banda called for an emergency meeting of all stakeholders following high tobacco rejections at the Chinkhoma auction floors in Kasungu, Malawi.

As of Wednesday, the rejection rate was hovering at 59 percent, according to The Nyasa Times.

However, auction floors officials are attributing this to a new auction system which they call secret bidding.

They say things will be back to normal when tobacco farmers and officials get used to the new system.

As of Wednesday, tobacco on auction was fetching $1.50 per kg whilst contract tobacco was fetching $2.50 per kg.