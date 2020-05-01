New Band For Villiger’s La Libertad

Villiger Cigars’ highly rated Villiger La Libertad will now display an elegantly designed new cigar band that prominently features the Villiger handmade premium cigar logo. The Villiger La Libertad originally featured a band with only the name La Libertad displayed.

“The Villiger La Libertad is a personal favorite, and we are happy that this high rated brand will now be properly represented as a Villiger brand,” said Villiger North America’s president, Rene Castaneda.

In 2016, the Villiger La Libertad ranked among the Top 25 Cigars in CigarSnob and was included in Cigar Aficionado’s Best Buy list while receiving a rating of 92.

The Villiger La Libertad is made in the Dominican Republic at the ABAM factory by master blender Matias Maragoto. Medium in strength, the cigar is known for its complex flavors, starting with impressions of nutmeg, cinnamon and crushed peanuts and transitioning to cedar intonations and black tea with a floral finish.