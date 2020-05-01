Smooth Move

Hauni, ITM and Focke join forces to offer a new equipment relocation service.

By Stefanie Rossel

Moving to a new house can be an exhausting experience, but what if you must migrate a tobacco processing line in a factory or even an entire production area?

With LinkUp Relocation, German original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Hauni, together with its business partners Focke & Co. and International Tobacco Machinery (ITM, which is part of Tembo Group), has introduced a comprehensive service program that takes care of all technical and logistic tasks during the relocation process.

Customers can choose between several relocation packages ranging from a module that offers inspection of the production floors of the donating and the receiving factories, through dismantling, packaging and installation, to an all-inclusive solution that also includes a complete condition check of the equipment, transport to the new location and an inspection-based maintenance package inclusive of service. All modules can be booked for a single machine as well as for entire production lines.

While relocation services have long been part of Hauni’s portfolio, the LinkUp program provides a new element: Relocation services now also cover machinery from ITM and Focke. Working with only one relocation partner, customers are hence spared complex procedures with multiple OEMs while the full service is carried out by all three OEMs, reducing project management costs and ensuring productivity at the target site, Hauni says.

“As the tobacco industry has been experiencing a profound change recently and an increasing number of nicotine products with reduced health risk [have] entered the market, production requirements of our customers have changed accordingly,” explains Claus Peters, group manager of key accounts at Hauni. “A large part of the next-generation products (NGPs) are being manufactured on new, dedicated machinery. In order to make room for sufficient production area in a plant, large-scale equipment relocations are required. Usually, this does not mean single machines but complete production lines, which are called ‘link-ups’ or ‘complexes.’”