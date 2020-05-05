Juul Moving to Washington DC

Juul Labs is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., according to Market Watch.

The company has faced much regulatory backlash in the past years as they have been accused of marketing to youth and faced many lawsuits. Moving headquarters to Washington will put the company closer to regulators and distance it from “Silicon Valley’s growth-at-all-costs culture,” according to people familiar with the matter.

The move follows other restructuring efforts, such as cutting the workforce, closing some U.S. offices, and scaling back in Europe and Asia.

Juul Labs will remain a large presence in San Francisco, where the company will continue product and software development.