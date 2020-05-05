Richard Flaherty Retires From Swedish Match

Swedish Match’s Rich Flaherty has decided to retire from his position as president of the U.S. division effective Oct. 2, 2020.

Flaherty joined Swedish Match in 2000 as the chief financial officer for the U.S. division and has led the business since 2008.

Tom Hayes will transition from his current position as group chief financial officer effective Aug. 1, 2020, to take on the role of president of the U.S. division. Hayes has served in his current role since 2018. He joined Swedish Match in 2006 and was previously the chief financial officer for the U.S. division.

Effective Aug. 1, 2020, Anders Larsson will be appointed chief financial officer of the Swedish Match Group. Larsson joined Swedish Match in 2008, and his current position is vice president of group finance.

“Rich has been a driving force behind the phenomenal success of our U.S. business, and his leadership will be missed,” said Lars Dahlgren, president and CEO. “On behalf of all the employees of Swedish Match, I wish Rich and his family the very best for the future.

“We have a comprehensive succession planning process in place at Swedish Match and have been well prepared for this transition. Tom spent most of his time at the company with the U.S. division and has been a great contributor these past few years in his current role. Anders has been working closely with Tom since 2018 and is well prepared for his move to the CFO role.”