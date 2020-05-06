Reason Foundation to Debate Impact of Covid-19 on Harm Reduction

The Reason Foundation will host a webinar on May 19, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss how Covid-19 is affecting tobacco harm reduction and policymaking.

Guy Bentley, director of consumer freedom research for the Reason Foundation, will host the webinar. Other speakers will include Sally Satel, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, Michelle Minton, senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, and Tim Andrews, executive director for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance.

The webinar is open to the public.