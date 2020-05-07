Malawi: Tobacco Earnings up by 27 Percent

Malawi earned MWK7 billion ($9.51 million) from tobacco sales since the selling season opened two weeks ago, reports The Nyasa Times.

According to Tobacco Commission spokesman Hellings Nasolo, this is MWK2 billion more than what the country earned in 2019.

“The market is very impressive,” he told The Nyasa Times. “This is an increase of 27 percent.”

Tobacco markets are now open in Lilongwe, Limbe, Chinkhoma. All sales floors have implemented strict measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus.