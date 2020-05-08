Dealing With Disruption

Tobacco Reporter‘s Taco Tuinstra speaks with Terry Gallagher Jr., president of the Cigarette Store Corporation and Smoker Friendly International.

Gallagher’s business comprises more than 700 independently owned and operated retail stores spread across seven U.S. states.

Smoker Friendly has been expanding rapidly over the past year, most recently with acquisitions of tobacco stores in Missouri and North Carolina—and it remains alert for additional opportunities.

Like other companies, Smoker Friendly has been navigating the disruption brought about by the outbreak of Covid-19.

This means our conversation today will not center on business as usual: We will be discussing the year that was supposed to be and the year that is.