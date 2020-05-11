Report: Pandemic Impact Will Last for a Long Time

The disruption caused by the coronavirus will be felt for a long time even in the traditionally recession-resilient tobacco industry, according to a new report made available by Research and Markets.

“This report examines the outlook for the coronavirus (Covid-19) global pandemic on the tobacco industry,” according to Businesswire. “The social, economic and health effects of the Covid-19 crisis will be felt in every global market for several years to come. While it is the case that the tobacco industry is less dramatically impacted in the near term in most (though not all) world markets, the temptation to treat the pandemic as a short period of disruption before a return to normalcy should be avoided.”

The report covers the economic outlook, industry impact, geographic impact and the corporate response to the pandemic.