Ireland: Call for Outdoor Smoking Ban as Pubs Reopen

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) has called for a smoking ban in outdoor pub areas.

As businesses begin opening back up in Ireland and social distancing policies are put into place to keep the coronavirus from spreading further, the RCPI has stated that outdoor areas of pubs should be nonsmoking areas to prevent secondhand smoke exposure.

“Des Cox, chair of the policy group on tobacco at RCPI, has sent a letter to Minister Simon Harris at the Department of Health calling for this proposal to be implemented as part of the country’s reopening strategy,” wrote the Limerick Post.

“Customers who are seated in the outdoor areas of bars should not be exposed to secondhand smoke,” Cox said. “If bar staff are providing table service to all customers—including customers seated in the outdoor areas—they too will be exposed to secondhand smoke.”