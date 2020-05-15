Altria Group Declares $0.84 Dividend

Altria Group’s board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share, payable on July 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 12, 2020.

The announcement followed Altria’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on May 14. During the meeting, Altria CEO Billy Gifford summarized the company’s full-year 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results, discussed Altria’s 10-Year vision, corporate responsibility priorities and environmental, social and governance efforts and addressed shareholder questions.

Copies of Mr. Gifford’s prepared remarks and business presentation and a replay of the audio webcast of the Annual Meeting are available on altria.com and via the Altria Investor app.

Final voting results will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.