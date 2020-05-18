Altria Requests Marketing Authorization for Nicotine Pouches

Altria Client Services submitted premarket tobacco product applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 35 On! products on behalf of Helix Innovations LLC, an Altria joint venture responsible for manufacturing and selling On! nicotine pouches globally.

On! products are offered in seven flavors and five nicotine levels for adult tobacco consumers seeking alternatives to traditional tobacco products.

“On! nicotine pouches are a key part of our vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a noncombustible future,” said Paige Magness, senior vice president of regulatory affairs for Altria Client Services. “We believe the supporting science is strong and are committed to working with the agency on these important product submissions.”