Trump Threatens to Permanently Defund WHO

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to permanently end U.S. funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) amid accusations that the agency allowed China to cover up the coronavirus outbreak in the early stages.

Trump stated that the WHO must “actually demonstrate independence from China” and “commit to substantive improvements within the next 30 days,” but Chinese officials claimed that Trump was trying to shift the blame for his administration’s “incompetent response” to the pandemic, according to the Washington Post.

The threat to end WHO funding came after Trump stated that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for Covid-19. Experts have continuously urged people not to take this drug outside of hospitals or clinical trials as it can cause heart problems and other side effects, including death, and has not been proven to help prevent Covid-19 infections. The drug is usually used to treat lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and malaria.