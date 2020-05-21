Bangladesh Allows Tobacco Production to Continue

Photo: Tobacco Reporter archive

The industries ministry in Bangladesh has rejected a request from the health ministry to shut down production of tobacco in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The health ministry sent a request earlier this week to the industries ministry to revoke the special permissions granted to tobacco companies to continue producing tobacco products during the country’s lockdown. The industries ministry has stated that doing so would further negatively impact the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

