Longtime Holdout Germany Plans Complete Tobacco Ad Ban

The German government on May 22 announced plans to impose a complete tobacco product advertising ban that would go into effect from January 2022.

Although it is banned for the media, tobacco product advertising is still allowed at point-of-sale and in cinemas.

The proposed new law, which will be discussed in parliament next week, would also prohibit cigarette sampling and ban vapor product advertising beginning in 2024.

Consumer protection minister Julia Klockner said, “Limiting tobacco advertising on the street and in cinemas is long overdue.

Above all, we have to protect young people so that ideally they don’t even start smoking.”