UKVIA: U.K. Vape Shops Well-Positioned for Reopening

The entrepreneurial spirit displayed by vape shops during the U.K. government’s 10-week coronavirus lockdown will help them bounce back after the economy reopens, according to the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA).

On Monday, the government announced it would allow vape shops to reopen June 15.

The UKVIA said it is “immensely proud” of vaping businesses for the responsible approach they have taken during the lockdown.

“The response from the industry to the challenging conditions has been both staggering and exemplary,” said John Dunne, director at UKVIA. “I know that our members that make up a large share of the vaping market have been working around the clock to provide online and home delivery services to the 3.2 million vapers across the country.

Dunne believes that the industry will be well placed to more than meet the social distancing guidance when shops reopen.

“All our retail members have still been ‘open for business’ since the lockdown begun and have introduced social distancing measures that go well beyond the government guidance,” he said. “This should give vapers confidence when going to their local stores.”

.