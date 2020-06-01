Grace Under Pressure

Increased demand

Analysts insist the cigarette industry continues to offer a haven in the current uncertain business environment. In a survey of 2,000 consumers, Morgan Stanley found that smoker behaviors and attitudes toward cigarettes appeared unaltered by the pandemic—an observation shared by Iqbal Lambat, president and CEO of Star Agritech International (SAI). Headquartered in Turkey and operating in 40 countries, SAI sources its leaf worldwide and thus has a good feel for the state of the global industry.

“Cigarette consumption has probably increased since social lockdowns were enacted,” says Lambat. “Our clients have also benefitted substantially from this phenomenon. As an example, in Italy at the start of the outbreak, the Italian government shut down all industries in the north in the Vicenza area. Two weeks later, the government declared cigarette production an absolute necessity and allowed cigarette factories to resume production. Our tobacco shipments to these clients have doubled as the factories try to keep up with demand. Demand has also grown with most of our clients worldwide, except in South Africa where the government imposed a complete ban on the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products and alcohol to minimize social gatherings.” The ban was not lifted when South Africa eased its lockdown restrictions on April 24. It is expected that the ban will only be lifted when the country declares a level 2 pandemic versus the current high level 4.

The global reach of the pandemic is forcing tobacco firms to rethink their supply chains, which increasingly relied on just-in-time deliveries and minimal stock keeping. According to Lambat, SAI was already well positioned for the new operating conditions. “Star is the only leaf merchant in the world that has established tobacco depots within close geographic proximity to that region’s clients,” he says. “We store in these depots the most popular tobacco grades and tobacco derivatives, such as reconstituted tobacco, DIET, CRES, fines and stems for the clients of that geographic cluster.

“As such, we have tobaccos in Antwerp, Belgium, to service the EU; Kostrama, Russia, to service the CIS states; Johannesburg, South Africa, to service Southern Africa; Jember and Malang, Indonesia, to service South East Asia; Busan, South Korea, to service North Asia; and Santiago, Dominican Republic, to service cigar manufacturers in [the] Dominican Republic and Nicaragua.

“These depots are well stocked and replenished. So when the pandemic struck beginning [in] March, we were in excellent shape to continue supplying globally ex-depot. As the industry knows of our stocks’ availability, we even received requests to supply from our depots to new clients whose orders were blocked at origin.”

Several sourcing countries suspended their tobacco auctions due to the coronavirus crisis. SAI experienced disruptions in Argentina, India, Indonesia and China. “There were short temporary disruptions from Brazil,” he adds.

Most of the company’s Indian tobaccos are destined for Europe. “We typically carry a three-month rotating stock for these tobaccos in Antwerp,” says Lambat. “The late starts of auctions in Malawi and Zimbabwe will not affect Star Agritech as, over the years, we have migrated much of that sourcing to Argentina, Brazil and Tanzania.”