Knowing The Ropes

Harnessing decades of experience in process instrumentation, Ian Benson sets out on his own.

By George Gay

Shortly after starting a video call with Ian Benson at the beginning of April, I noticed that behind him, on the wall of his office, was a sign that read: “Gone sailing.” If only, he must have been thinking. You don’t have to speak with Benson for long to realize that he is not a man who takes easily to sitting around, and our call took place about a week into the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdown.

His frustration, however, concerned not only his inability to access his boat, which, after having been cleaned over winter, had been returned to the water just three weeks earlier, but the fact that the lockdown was making it difficult to make headway in respect of two consultancy projects—one in progress and another recently negotiated—that he was undertaking as part of the company he set up in October last year, Ian Benson Consultative Solutions (IBCS).

Benson, who has been involved since the 1980s in the design, development and implementation of online and QA/QC process instrumentation for manufacturing industries, such as those producing tobacco, flexible packaging and food, last year went out on his own offering a number of services, including the evaluation and optimization of online process measurements in factories. And it is noteworthy that one of the points he made in a letter sent out on setting up IBCS was that he was internationally mobile—able to visit manufacturing facilities wherever they might be.

For many years, Benson’s life has revolved around travel, whether on water for relaxation or by air for work. Indeed, he mentioned a number of times during our call that he hugely enjoyed traveling, though what he really meant, I think, is that in the case of work travel, he enjoys arriving wherever he is bound for and, especially, meeting people, interacting with them and building relationships that straddle the workplace and restaurant.

Interestingly, however, his work life could have been very different from how it panned out. He told me how, in 1978, after having obtained his chemistry degree and PhD (focusing on organometallic catalytic systems and spectroscopy) at Bristol University, U.K., he had “dreams” of harnessing all the “wonderful skills” he had learned, and so started looking for industry-relevant roles to exploit his knowledge. However, he said, it was not to be because such forward-looking opportunities were scarce if not nonexistent. Clearly, at that stage he could easily have slipped into academia had it not been for the fact that the area of research he was engaged in ran out of road. Looked at from today’s perspective, it’s hard to imagine that, at a time when the world was becoming paranoid about running out of oil, there would not have been enough interest in synthesizing organic oil, but that was apparently the case.